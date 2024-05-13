Stereophonic Leads 2024 Outer Critics Circle Award Winners; Oh, Mary! Receives Award for New American Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Juliana Canfield and Tom Pecinka in "Stereophonic"; Conrad Ricamora and Cole Escola in "Oh, Mary!" (Photos: Julieta Cervantes; Emilio Madrid)

The winners of the 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards have been announced. The rock group drama Stereophonic leads with four wins, including for Outstanding New Broadway Play, out of a total of seven nominations. The off-Broadway musical Dead Outlaw and play Primary Trust—the latter the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama—have three wins each. The 2024 John Gassner Award for New American Play goes to Cole Escola's Broadway-bound Oh, Mary!

The Outer Critics Circle is the official organization of writers on New York theater for out-of-town newspapers and national publications. The awards ceremony will be held in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for The Performing Arts on May 23.

Read the complete list of nominees and winners below. Winners are indicated in bold with an asterisk.

Outstanding New Broadway Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding by Jocelyn Bioh

Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions by Paula Vogel

Patriots by Peter Morgan

*Stereophonic by David Adjmi

The Shark Is Broken by Joseph Nixon and Ian Shaw

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Days of Wine and Roses

*Suffs

The Great Gatsby

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

*Dead Outlaw

Illinoise

Teeth

The Connector

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Dig by Theresa Rebeck

King of the Jews by Leslie Epstein

King James by Rajiv Joseph

*Primary Trust by Eboni Booth

Swing State by Rebecca Gilman

John Gassner Award (new American play preferably by a new playwright)

Job by Max Wolf Friedlich

Manahatta by Mary Kathryn Nagle

*Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola

The Apiary by Kate Douglas

Wet Brain by John J. Caswell Jr.

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Cabaret

Here Lies Love

*I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Monty Python's Spamalot

The Who's Tommy

Outstanding Revival of a Play

An Enemy of the People

*Appropriate

Doubt: A Parable

Mary Jane

Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

* Jessica Lange – Mother Play

Rachel McAdams – Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson – Appropriate

Jeremy Strong – An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg – Patriots

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Billy Eugene Jones – Purlie Victorious

Celia Keenan-Bolger – Mother Play

Alex Moffat – The Cottage

Jim Parsons – Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon — Stereophonic

*Kara Young – Purlie Victorious

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui – The Who's Tommy

Brian d'Arcy James – Days of Wine and Roses

Casey Likes – Back to the Future

*Kelli O'Hara – Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett – The Notebook

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Roger Bart – Back to the Future

Justin Guarini – Once Upon a One More Time

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer – Spamalot

*Kecia Lewis – Hell's Kitchen

Bebe Neuwirth – Cabaret

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Jeb Brown – Dead Outlaw

*Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw

Alyse Alan Louis — Teeth

Ben Levi Ross – The Connector

Ricky Ubeda — Illinoise

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical (tie)

Ben Cook – Illinoise

Hannah Cruz – The Connector

Julia Knitel – Dead Outlaw

*Judy Kuhn – I Can Get It For You Wholesale

Jessica Molaskey – The Connector

*Thom Sesma – Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play (tie)

*Cole Escola – Oh, Mary!

Mary Beth Fisher – Swing State

*William Jackson Harper – Primary Trust

Marie Mullen – The Saviour

Paul Sparks – Waiting for Godot

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Gus Birney – Our Class

April Matthis – Primary Trust

Conrad Ricamora – Oh, Mary!

*Jay O. Sanders – Primary Trust

Bubba Weiler – Swing State

Outstanding Solo Performance

Eddie Izzard – Hamlet

*Patrick Page – All the Devils are Here

Mona Pirnot – I Love You So Much I Could Die

Robert Montano – Small

John Rubenstein – Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground

Outstanding Book of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury - Illinoise

Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson – Teeth

Itamar Moses – Dead Outlaw

Jonathan Marc Sherman – The Connector

*Shaina Taub - Suffs

Outstanding Score (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jason Robert Brown – The Connector

Will Butler – Stereophonic

Adam Guettel – Days of Wine and Roses

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna – Dead Outlaw

*Shaina Taub - Suffs

Outstanding Orchestrations (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Timo Andres - Illinoise

Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence – Days of Wine and Roses

*Marco Paguia – Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Starobin – Suffs

Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek – Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

David Cromer – Dead Outlaw

Michael Greif – Days of Wine and Roses

Daisy Prince – The Connector

Leigh Silverman – Suffs

*Jessica Stone – Water for Elephants

Outstanding Direction of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Knud Adams – Primary Trust

*Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic

Robert Falls – Swing State

Kenny Leon – Purlie Victorious

Lila Neugebauer – Appropriate

Outstanding Choreography (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll – Water for Elephants

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman – The Outsiders

Lorin Latarro – The Who's Tommy

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Buena Vista Social Club

*Justin Peck — Illinoise

Outstanding Scenic Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway) (tie)

Paul Tate dePoo III – The Cottage

*Paul Tate dePoo III – The Great Gatsby

Dots – Appropriate

David Korins – Here Lies Love

*David Zinn – Stereophonic

Outstanding Costume Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Dede Ayite – Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic

Enver Chakartash – Teeth

*Linda Cho – The Great Gatsby

Sydney Maresca – The Cottage

Outstanding Lighting Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Bradley King – Water for Elephants

*Brian MacDevitt – The Outsiders

Justin Townsend – Here Lies Love

Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone – Back to the Future

Amanda Zieve – The Who's Tommy

Outstanding Sound Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Tom Gibbons – Grey House

Gareth Owen – Back to the Future

Gareth Owen – The Who's Tommy

*Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer – Here Lies Love

Outstanding Video/Projections (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

David Bengali – Water for Elephants

Paul Tate dePoo III — The Great Gatsby

*Peter Nigrini – The Who's Tommy

Finn Ross – Back to the Future

Ash J. Woodward - Patriots