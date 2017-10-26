Broadway BUZZ

Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks & Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
SpongeBob SquarePants Star Lilli Cooper Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 26, 2017

Get ready to visit a pineapple under the sea with SpongeBob SquarePants' Sandy Cheeks herself, Lilli Cooper! The talented stage star will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, Getting Cheeky, starting on October 31.

The vlog will follow the talented Cooper and her co-stars in rehearsal, backstage and onstage at the Palace Theatre where the highly anticipated new musical begins performances on November 6. Based on the popular cartoon, SpongeBob SquarePants features original songs by hitmakers including Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and Panic! at the Disco.

Cooper has been seen on Broadway in Spring Awakening as Martha and in Wicked as Elphaba, a role she also played on the show's national tour. Cooper's off-Broadway credits include the debut production of Spring Awakening as well as The Threepenny Opera; Tick, Tick...Boom! and Sundown, Yellow Moon.

Tune in and watch Cooper take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the show that is bound to surprise and delight. Getting Cheeky will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon.
