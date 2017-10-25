Broadway BUZZ

Harry Clarke, Starring Billy Crudup, Extended at Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 25, 2017
Billy Crudup
(Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

David Cale's new off-Broadway play Harry Clarke has received a one-week extension at the Vineyard Theatre. The solo show starring Tony winner Billy Crudup and directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, originally slated for a run through December 3, will now play through December 10. Previews of Harry Clarke begin on October 26 with an opening slated for November 21.

Harry Clarke follows a shy Midwestern man (Crudup) who leads an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. Moving to New York City and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family’s life as the seductive and precocious Harry, whose increasingly risky and dangerous behavior threatens to undo more than his persona. 

The creative team of Harry Clarke includes scenic design by Tony nominee Alexander Dodge, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards and sound design by Bart Fasbender.

Hear more about Harry Clarke in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

