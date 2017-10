Luis Alfaro's play Oedipus El Rey, a magnetic new take on the Greek tragedy Oedipus, opened at the Public Theater on October 24. Juan Castano, Sandra Delgado, Julio Monge, Brian Quijada, Reza Salazar Juan Francisco Villa and Joel Perez all star in the South Central Los Angeles-set play. Directed by Chay Yew, the show's limited run will conclude on November 19. Check out the opening-night hot shots, and then run to the Public to see it.

Playwright Luis Alfaro, director Chay Yew, Sol Project Artistic Director Jacob G. Padron and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis get together.