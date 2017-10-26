Game of Thrones Rock Musical Extends Off-Broadway & Gets New Name

The new stage parody based on HBO's Emmy-winning drama Game of Thrones has received an off-Broadway extension and a new name! The formerly titled Game of Thrones The Rock Musical: An Unauthorized Parody is now Shame of Thrones: The Rock Musical. The show created by Steven Christopher Parker and Steven Brandon, originally slated to run through October 29, will now conclude its engagement at the newly renamed Anne Bernstein Theatre at the Theatre Center on December 30. The show began performances on October 10.



The previously announced musical, which features 12 original songs, follows the saga of Eddard "Ned" Stark as he battles tap-dancing direwolves, an evil inbred prince and a smattering of other characters. The cast includes Ariel Barber, Peter Berube, Drew Boudreau, Jeff Bratz, Konrad Jeffrey Custer, Billy Finn, Mandie Hittleman, Zachary Evan Kanner, Randy Wade Kelley, Delilah Kujala, Allison Lobel, Ace Marrero, Meghan Modrovsky, Ryan Pifher, Milo Shearer, Kacey Spivey, Erin Stegeman and Jay Stephenson.



Shame of Thrones: The Rock Musical plays Thursday through Sunday with extra-naughty late-night performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30pm and a "red-wedding" matinee (with half-priced Bloody Marys) on Sundays at 1:00pm. Whether "Game" or "Shame," we can't imagine a better way to spend the weekend.