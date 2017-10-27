Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Celebrate Wicked's Anniversary by Ranking Your Favorite Songs
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 27, 2017
(Photos: Joan Marcus)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top-10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Good news! It's Friday, Ozians! Better news! Wicked celebrates 14 years on the Great White Green Way on October 30. To celebrate, we're asking a gravity-defyingly difficult question: which Wicked song is your absolute fave? We know: this challenge is exceedingly peculiar and altogether quite impossible to describe. It's so hard to choose from Stephen Schwartz's epic score! Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked off this challenge with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

