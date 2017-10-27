Jersey Boys Off-Broadway Run Announces Complete Casting

The off-Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys has completed its cast! The hit musical, which concluded its 11-plus-year Broadway run in January, will return, beginning an open run at New World Stages on November 22.



As previously announced, Aaron De Jesus will star as Frankie Valli with Nicolas Dromard as Tommy DeVito, Mark Edwards as Nick Massie and Cory Jeacoma as Bob Gaudio. The production will also include Stephen Cerf, Andrew Frace, Natalie Gallo, Jon Hacker, Christopher Messina, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Rachel Schur and Dru Serkes.



Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the show has a book by Elice and Marshall Brickman and features hit songs including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “Working My Way Back to You.”



Jersey Boys opened on Broadway in 2005 and took home four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The original production featured a star-making performance by John Lloyd Young as Frankie Valli (who netted a slew of awards, including the Tony) along with a Tony-winning turn from Christian Hoff as Tommy DeVito, with Daniel Reichard as Bob Gaudio and J. Robert Spencer as Nick Massi.