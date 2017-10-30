Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway Revival of My Fair Lady

Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Broadway revival of My Fair Lady. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs the production scheduled to begin previews on March 15 with an opening set for April 19 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater.



Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The show boasts classic songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."



Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose will take on the central role of Eliza Doolittle, with Harry Hadden-Paton making his New York stage debut as Henry Higgins. The production will also feature two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle and Tony winner Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins.



My Fair Lady will feature sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.