Anastasia's Ramin Karimloo Announces Final Performance Date
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 30, 2017
Ramin Karimloo in "Anastasia"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Anastasia star Ramin Karimloo will play his final performance in the show on December 3. Karimloo's replacement for the role of Gleb will be announced at a later time.

Karimloo received a 2014 Tony nomination his performance as Jean Valjean in the recent revival of Les Miserables, a role he also played in London. His other credits include appearing as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera in the West End, in the 25th-anniversary concert filmed at Royal Albert Hall and in the long-running tuner's sequel Love Never Dies.

Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally, Anastasia tells the story of a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. The musical features tunes from the animated film, including Flaherty and Ahrens’ Oscar-nominated “Journey to the Past,” as well as original songs.

In addition to Karimloo, the current cast of Anastasia is led by Christy Altomare in the titular role, Derek Klena as Dmitry, Mary Beth Peil as Dowager Empress Maria, Caroline O'Connor as Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch and John Bolton as Vlad Popov.

