The cast of 'Red Roses, Green Gold'
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
A Psychedelic Celebration! Check Out Red Roses, Green Gold's Opening Night
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 30, 2017

With guitars strumming, tambourines shaking and audience members dancing, Red Roses, Green Gold is always a party. The off-Broadway musical, which brings characters to life from the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter's lyrics, truly had something to celebrate when it officially opened at the Minetta Lane Theatre on October 29. Cast members Brian Russell Carey, Maggie Hollinbeck, David Park, Michael McCoy Reilly, Natalie Storrs, Debbie Christine Tjong, Michael Viruet and Scott Wakefield gussied up for the red carpet, as did scribe Michael Norman Mann, director/choreographer Rachel Klein, musical supervisor Jeff Chimenti and musical arranger Andy Peterson. Peek the pics, and then get ready to jam when you check out this production.

The cast of 'Red Roses, Green Gold' takes a vivacious curtain call.
'Red Roses, Green Gold' scribe Michael Norman Mann, director/choreographer Rachel Klein, musical supervisor Jeff Chimenti and musical arranger Andy Peterson are ready to rock this opening night. Catch the musical at the Minetta Lane Theatre!

An original tale spun from the songs of Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter.
