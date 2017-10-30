Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Karen Olivo to Star in Fun Home & More
Odds and Ends
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 30, 2017
Karen Olivo
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.

Karen Olivo Set for Fun Home at Forward Theater
Karen Olivo is heading to the house on Maple Avenue! The Tony winner, who most recently “werked” it in Chicago as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, will make her Madison, Wisconsin stage debut as Alison in Fun Home as part of Forward Theater Company’s 2018-2019 season. The 2015 Tony Award winner for Best Musical by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori is scheduled to bow this time next year, as the second production in Forward’s as-yet-unannounced season. We’ve got to get ourselves to Wisconsin!

Alan Menken to Be Honored at New York Pops’ Birthday Gala
Oscar- and Tony-winning music man Alan Menken will be the guest of honor at the New York Pops’ 35th birthday gala. The celebratory concert will feature some of Menken's most beloved compositions performed by The New York Pops under the music direction of Steven Reineke, together with a starry line-up of guest artists to be announced. The event will take place on April 30, 2018 in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Fingers crossed for a big brass band rendition of “Friend Like Me!”

Tony Nominees Lupita Nyong’o & Josh Gad Tapped for Zombie Rom-Com
Yes, you read that right. Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad are set for Little Monsters, reports Deadline. The zombie comedy, penned by writer-director Abe Forsythe, brings the stage and screen stars together as the plucky schoolteacher Miss Caroline and Teddy McGiggle, the world famous kids show personality--and potential suitor for Miss Caroline. Gad’s character battles it out for her affections with Australian actor Alexander England’s character Dave, a washed-up musician. Oh yeah--this all happens during a zombie outbreak. No word yet on a release timeline, but we’re already wishing we could add it to our zombie movie marathon this Halloween.

