See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Bernadette Peters & More Celebrate Halloween in Style
Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 31, 2017

The best part about Halloween 2017 happening on a Tuesday? Many members of the Broadway community had Monday night off, which meant thrills, chills, parties and epic costume photo ops. Hello, Dolly!'s Bette Midler, Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt and more attended "Hulaween," Midler's annual Halloween shindig to benefit the New York Restoration Project. The spooky soirée took place at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. Here's your ticket inside the Halloween party of the year!

