Jackie Hoffman, Aaron Tveit & More Theater Stars Set for Lincoln Center's American Songbook Season

A slew of Broadway talents are part of the new season of Lincoln Center's American Songbook concert series. The new slate of shows will play Lincoln Center's Appel Room in 2018.



Charlie and the Chocolate Factory standout Hoffman, coming off her Emmy-nominated performance as Mamacita on TV's Feud: Bette and Joan, will perform in the series on January 25 at 8:30pm. In addition to her work in Charlie, Hoffman has been seen on Broadway in Hairspray, Xanadu, The Addams Family and On the Town.



Tony winner Stew and his Passing Strange collaborator Heidi Rodewald will take the stage on February 7 at 8:30pm. The pair also debuted the new musical The Total Bent off-Broadway in 2016.



Aaron Tveit, currently workshopping the Broadway-bound Moulin Rouge! The Musical, is set to take the stage on February 9 at 8:30pm. Tveit was most recently seen onstage as Bobby in Company at Barrington Stage. His Broadway credits include Hairspray, Wicked, Next to Normal and Catch Me If You Can. His screen credits include Grease: Live, Les Misérables and Graceland.



Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger, the team behind the musical TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, are slated to perform on February 10 at 8:30pm. Bloom appeared as sidekick Irene Roth in the Manhattan Concert Productions presentation of Crazy for You at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in February.



Tony-nominated composer-lyricist team Scott Frankel and Michael Korie (War Paint, Grey Gardens) will be joined by Julian Ovenden and Tony winner Kelli O'Hara for a show on February 17 at 8:30pm. For further details on the American Songbook season, click here.