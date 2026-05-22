Awards season is in full swing. How’s everyone holding up? Is your feed packed with dressed-up nominees at luncheons and galas? Are you plotting your office Tony pool strategy? Finalizing the menu for your Tony Awards watch party? Staying hydrated? Excellent. Because it’s time for one of Broadway.com’s favorite traditions: sitting down with Tony nominees and asking them to reveal their most closely guarded thoughts. Yes, it’s time for the 2026 Secrets of the Tony Nominees.

Take a look at some highlights below, to hear this season’s nominees confess everything from their dream celebrity Tony date to the gift they’d give their fellow nominees. And keep checking back over the next two weeks for more Tony nominee confessions as Broadway’s biggest night gets closer.