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It’s Time for the 2026 Secrets of the Tony Nominees!

Broadway’s biggest stars are spilling secrets, dream Tony dates and nominee gift ideas as the countdown to the 2026 Tony Awards continues

Features
by Beth Stevens • May 22, 2026
Sara Chase, Layton Williams, Kelli O'Hara, Danny Burstein, Whitney White and Brandon Uranowitz

What to Know

  • Broadway.com’s annual Secrets of the Tony Nominees is back for the 2026 awards season
  • Tony nominees open up about everything from red carpet secret weapons to celebrity dream dates
  • New nominee confessions and highlights will roll out over the next two weeks leading up to Tony night

Awards season is in full swing. How’s everyone holding up? Is your feed packed with dressed-up nominees at luncheons and galas? Are you plotting your office Tony pool strategy? Finalizing the menu for your Tony Awards watch party? Staying hydrated? Excellent. Because it’s time for one of Broadway.com’s favorite traditions: sitting down with Tony nominees and asking them to reveal their most closely guarded thoughts. Yes, it’s time for the 2026 Secrets of the Tony Nominees.

Take a look at some highlights below, to hear this season’s nominees confess everything from their dream celebrity Tony date to the gift they’d give their fellow nominees. And keep checking back over the next two weeks for more Tony nominee confessions as Broadway’s biggest night gets closer.

Star Files

Danny Burstein

Sara Chase

Kelli O'Hara

Brandon Uranowitz

Layton Williams
View All (5)

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