This is Us Star Chrissy Metz to Make Broadway Debut in & Juliet

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will make her Broadway debut in & Juliet for a limited engagement this summer. Metz will play Angélique from June 18 through September 13 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The role is currently played by Jeannette Bayardelle, who is joining off-Broadway's Heathers on June 24 and will depart & Juliet on June 14.

“I’m so excited to be making my Broadway debut, and to do it in a show that is this joyful feels like an absolute dream come true,” Metz said in a statement. “I think some of the hardest working, most creative people work in live theater and well, Broadway scares me to bits, which is why I have always wanted to do it. Pray for me!”

Metz is best known for starring in This Is Us. Her screen credits include Faith in the Flames: The Nicole Jolly Story, The Hunting Wives, American Horror Story, and Entourage. She will next be seen in the Apple+ series Nocturne.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love—on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That's The Way It Is,” “Can't Stop the Feeling” and many more.

In addition to Bayardelle, the current Broadway cast features Gianna Harris as Juliet, James Monroe Iglehart as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Laurie Hernandez, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan.

Get tickets to & Juliet!