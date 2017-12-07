Michael Luwoye to Take Over Title Role in Hamilton on Broadway

History will have its eyes on him! According to a recent interview with The LA Times, Hamilton alum Michael Luwoye will return to the show's Broadway production in the title role. Formerly an understudy on Broadway, Luwoye currently heads the show's touring cast. Javier Muñoz is currently playing the ten-dollar founding father on Broadway. Luwoye's start date will be announced at a later time. Hamilton is currently wowing audiences at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.



In addition to his work in Hamilton, Luwoye appeared off-Broadway in a Lucille Lortel Award-nominated performance in the musical Invisible Thread. He was also seen on stage in Cardboard Piano at the Actors Theatre of Louisville.



The current Broadway cast of Hamilton also includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.