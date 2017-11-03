Stephen Schwartz to Compose Original Tunes for Musical TV Series Harmony

A new musical TV series scored by Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz and Five for Fighting's John Ondrasik has been picked up as a pilot by ABC, according to Deadline. Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg (TV's The Fosters) co-created the series, titled Harmony, which has been in the works for several years.



Harmony takes place in the heavy tourist destination of Harmony, NY, where residents sing and dance their feelings and emotions. When a murder takes place, a detective returns to the town he left as a teenager to solve the crime and come to terms with his past.



Schwartz earned Tony nominations for his scores of Pippin, Godspell, Working, Rags and the current long-running hit Wicked. He is the recipient of the Tonys' 2015 Isabelle Stevenson Award for his humanitarian work.



Casting and a timeline for the pilot of Harmony will be announced at a later date.