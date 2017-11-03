Danny Burstein & Victoria Clark Join Maggie Gyllenhaal & More in Damn Yankees Concert

They've got heart! Beloved theater stars Danny Burstein and Victoria Clark have joined the all-star lineup for Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming Damn Yankees concert. Burstein will sing the classic tune "Heart" in the role of Van Buren while Clark will lend her voice to "A Man Doesn't Know" and "Near to You" as Meg Boyd. Kathleen Marshall will direct and choreograph the event set to take place on December 11 at 7:30pm at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.



Burstein is a six-time Tony nominee for Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Golden Boy, Follies, South Pacific and The Drowsy Chaperone. Clark is a Tony winner for The Light in the Piazza whose credits also include Sister Act, Gigi, Titanic, Urinetown, Cabaret and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.



Burstein and Clark join a cast that includes the previously announced Maggie Gyllenhaal as Lola and Whoopi Goldberg as Applegate. James Earl Jones, who had been announced to play Mr. Welch, has bowed out due to a scheduling conflict. A replacement for Jones and additional casting will be announced soon.



George Abbott, Douglass Wallop, Richard Adler and Jerry Ross' Damn Yankees follows Joe Boyd, who sells his soul to the devil to be the homerun hitter that will guide his favorite team, the Washington Senators, to win against those "Damn Yankees." The show features the musical-theater standards "Two Lost Souls," "A Little Brains, A Little Talent" and "Whatever Lola Wants."



Proceeds from the Damn Yankees benefit will support Roundabout's many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout. Certain tickets will include admission to an exclusive cast party following the performance.