Odds & Ends: Audra McDonald-Led Hello Again Film Announces New Theater Locations & More

Hello Again Film with Audra McDonald & Cheyenne Jackson Announces New Theater Locations

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's Hello Again has added 80 new cinema locations to its release. The movie musical will now be shown in more than 230 theaters nationwide in cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Orlando beginning on November 8. Hello Again follows a string of affairs among ten characters through each decade of the 20th century. The film stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and three-time Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, with Cheyenne Jackson, T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Jenna Ushkowitz, Nolan Gerard Funk, Al Calderon, Tyler Blackburn and Sam Underwood. Hello Again is directed by Tom Gustafson, with a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg. Click here for a full list of showtimes and locations.







Steve Kazee Lands Recurring Role on Blindspot

Broadway's Steve Kazee has booked a recurring appearance on the NBC series Blindspot. The Tony winner will take on a role that has yet to be revealed, according to Entertainment Weekly. Blindspot follows Jane Doe (played by Jaimie Alexander), a mysterious woman who is found in Times Square with no memory. Kazee, who'll next be seen onstage in Pretty Woman: The Musical, has also appeared on the small screen in Nashville and Shameless.



Kevin Kline's Latest Tony-Winning Perf Comes to the Small Screen

The acclaimed spring revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter appears on PBS tonight at 9:00pm. Featuring a Tony-winning turn by Kevin Kline as Garry Essendine alongside Cobie Smulders, Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen, Tedra Millan and Ellen Harvey, the Tony-nommed production is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. We can't imagine a better way to spend a Friday night than watching a classic comedy performed by grade-A talent.



