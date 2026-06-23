A Few Good Men and The Sound of Music Set for Lincoln Center Theater's 2026-2027 Broadway Season

Lincoln Center Theater has released the lineup of productions set for its 2026-2027 Broadway season, with Lear deBessonet staying on as Kewsong Lee Artistic Director. Tony winner Michael Arden will direct A Few Good Men this fall, with deBessonet directing a revival of The Sound of Music next spring at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Three off-Broadway productions will commence, with two new works through LCT3 and three series engagements produced by the not-for-profit.

Coming to the Vivian Beaumont Theater first will be A Few Good Men, Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama directed by Arden and starring Emmy winner Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth as Daniel Kaffee. The story follows the court-martial case against two Marines accused of murdering another serviceman and the tribulations of their lawyers as they prepare a case to defend their clients. The play had its world premiere at the Heritage Repertory Theatre at the University of Virginia in 1989, followed by a Broadway run that starred Whitford in the replacement cast. Its Broadway performances will begin October 8 ahead of an October 29 opening night.

Closing out the Broadway season will be The Sound of Music, directed by deBessonet and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli. Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers will play Maria Rainer in the iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, with a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. This revival finds new power in the intimate story of a family learning to love again set against one of the most consequential moments of the twentieth century, as the Nazi regime rises to power and authoritarianism encroaches on daily life. Performances will begin March 23, 2027 with an official opening night slated for April 15.

August Wilson's Seven Guitars will come off-Broadway to the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in the fall, beginning previews November 5 and opening November 23. Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Wilson’s haunting drama follows blues musician Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a man determined to win back the woman he loves and build a future beyond the limitations of Black life in America. As his friends gather and stories about Barton flow, what emerges is a richly layered portrait of masculinity and ambition, artistry, community and the collective weight of dreams deferred. Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, currently starring in August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, will direct. Santiago-Hudson won his first Tony Award in the 1996 Broadway premiere of the same play.

Following at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater will be Kimberly Belflower's Born in the Dirt, directed by Tony winner Danya Taymor. This marks the reunion of Belflower and Taymor after their work on Broadway on John Proctor is the Villain. The play follows Maddy Grace, who has only ever wanted was to get out of her tiny Southern hometown. But when her life in L.A. falls apart, she finds herself reluctantly working at the town’s most famous attraction – a whimsical “hospital” that produces hand-sewn dolls for collectors all over the world. But when Maddy Grace sets out to make a documentary about the women behind the dolls, she’ll find there’s more to their story—and to her own—than she ever imagined. Preview performances begin April 14, 2027 with an opening night set for May 6.

The final play at the Newhouse will be Mark Jenkins’ Playing Burton, directed by Tony winner and Lincoln Center Managing Director Bartlett Sher. Following a staging at the Welsh National Theatre, Emmy winner Matthew Rhys will make his Lincoln Center debut in the play. On the night of his death, iconic stage and screen star Richard Burton offers his final performance: a passionate, poetic reflection on his own legacy. With tenderness, wry humor and Shakespearean grandeur, Burton recalls a life shaped by love, tragedy, scandal—including his two explosive marriages to Elizabeth Taylor—and his own undeniable gifts. Performance dates will be announced at a later time.

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will bring the new play creation stories and all the important importants to the Claire Tow Theater this fall. Written by Mfoniso Udofia and directed by Tamilla Woodard, performances will begin September 15 ahead of an October 1 opening. Centering on a midlife Black woman pulled between her many selves—child, future daughter, artist, possible mother—the play pulses with longing as its heroine races against the clock and the limits of her own body. Moving across time and space, from ancestor to AI, from dream cycle to IVF cycle, through music and ritual, Udofia weaves her own surprising folktale on the cost of creation and the impossible work of becoming.

Pretend It’s Pretend, a new play by Emma Watkins, with direction by Annie Tippe will begin performances on January 28, 2027 and open on February 11 at the Claire Tow. Jen teaches third grade and runs on coffee and bad sleep. Arthur designs playgrounds and carries an old grief he cannot shake, while his teenage daughter Clara is writing songs she isn't yet brave enough to sing. Pretend It’s Pretend is a play about the teachers who memorize every name, the fathers who mistake protection for love and the students who are asked to carry more than they should.

Lincoln Center will also feature three different series in their upcoming season: The Composer Series, The Reading Series and The Comedy Series. The Composer Series is a new series which will feature iconic music writers selecting newer artists in their field to showcase to audiences on the Vivan Beaumont stage. The seasoned composers curating the offerings are Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. These three individual concerts will include a performance of songs by Bareilles, Miranda and Pasek and Paul on their respective nights, along with excerpts from the work of the newer composers throughout the year. At the Claire Tow Theater will be the return of The Reading Series—created to help foster and celebrate playwrights’ voices who are new to LCT. A group of LCT alumni playwrights—Jackie Sibblies Drury, Amy Herzog, Samuel D. Hunter, Martyna Majok and Dominique Morisseau—will curate one-night-only play readings from playwrights new to LCT. These free public readings will be presented over the course of the year. The Comedy Series will take place in the spring of 2027 with artists to be announced. Dates will be announced for each series later.

Additional casting and creative team information for all productions will be announced at a later date.