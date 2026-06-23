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Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ Warriors Musical to Open on Broadway in Spring 2027

The stage adaptation of the cult film will begin previews at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in March 2027

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by Sophia Rubino • Jun 23, 2026
Eisa Davis and Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photo: Jimmy Fontaine)

What to Know

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ Warriors will open on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in April 2027, with previews beginning in March
  • Based on the 1979 cult film, the musical follows a New York City gang framed for murder as they fight to make it home
  • The production builds on the 2024 Warriors concept album and features a creative team led by David Korins, Dede Ayite, Natasha Katz and Jason Crystal

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ Warriors will play-ay at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway in spring 2027. The musical, based on the 1979 action cult film The Warriors, will begin previews in March, with an official opening in April. Additional announcements, including production dates, casting and the full creative team are forthcoming.

“With Warriors, we take a fateful journey through New York City full of heart and grit as our characters fight to survive,” said Miranda and Davis in a statement. “Musicalizing such a vibrant world for the concept album has been a thrill, and now we're coming out to play on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne. We can't wait.”

Warriors features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Jason Crystal, projection design by Hana S. Kim, music supervision by Kurt Crowley and orchestrations by Kurt Crowley, Scott Wasserman and Mike Elizondo.

Miranda and Davis released a concept album in October 2024 featuring 26 songs performed by a mix of Broadway and pop stars including Lauryn Hill, Colman Domingo and Nas, who also executive produced the album.

Miranda is the Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter, actor, director, producer and creator of Hamilton. Davis is an award-winning actor, writer and singer-songwriter. She starred in Passing Stage on Broadway and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for her play Bulrusher.

Warriors follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus. The 1979 film The Warriors was directed by Walter Hill, adapted from the 1965 novel of the same name by Sol Yurick.

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