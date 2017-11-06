See Photos from Jason Mraz's First Broadway Bow in Waitress

The remedy to your post-weekend blues? Photos from Jason Mraz's first curtain call in Broadway's Waitress! The two-time Grammy winner is making his Great White Way debut as Dr. Pomatter in the production. He took his first bow on November 3, and, of course, his singer-songwriter BFF and Waitress' composer/lyricist Sara Bareilles was there to cheer him on. Check out the pics from the sweet curtain call, and then hear Mraz's heavenly vocals at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.
