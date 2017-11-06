See Photos from Jason Mraz's First Broadway Bow in Waitress

The remedy to your post-weekend blues? Photos from Jason Mraz's first curtain call in Broadway's Waitress! The two-time Grammy winner is making his Great White Way debut as Dr. Pomatter in the production. He took his first bow on November 3, and, of course, his singer-songwriter BFF and Waitress' composer/lyricist Sara Bareilles was there to cheer him on. Check out the pics from the sweet curtain call, and then hear Mraz's heavenly vocals at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.



Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson take in the crowd.