See Photos from Jason Mraz's First Broadway Bow in Waitress
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 6, 2017
Jason Mraz
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The remedy to your post-weekend blues? Photos from Jason Mraz's first curtain call in Broadway's Waitress! The two-time Grammy winner is making his Great White Way debut as Dr. Pomatter in the production. He took his first bow on November 3, and, of course, his singer-songwriter BFF and Waitress' composer/lyricist Sara Bareilles was there to cheer him on. Check out the pics from the sweet curtain call, and then hear Mraz's heavenly vocals at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.
 

Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson take in the crowd.
Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles share a sweet moment at the curtain call.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
