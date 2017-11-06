Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Elton John Sing 'Circle of Life' with the Cast of Broadway's The Lion King During 20th Anniversary Show
Watch It
by Ryan Gilbert • Nov 6, 2017
Elton John performing on stage at the Minskoff Theare
(Photo: Walter McBride)

There's far too much to take in here! The Lion King is celebrating 20 years on the Great White Way this month, and theatergoers who attended the show's November 6 performance at the Minskoff Theatre were treated to a spectacular gift. Following the curtain call, the show's Tony-, Grammy- and Academy Award-winning composer Sir Elton John performed "Circle of Life," backed up by the cast. John's Lion King collaborator Tim Rice was also at the performance, along with director Julie Taymor, musician Lebo M., who wrote additional songs for the musical, and many other former members of show's cast and crew. Take your spin on the wheel of fortune now and watch the special performance below!

The Lion King

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Bow Down! Meet the Immortal Gods of Broadway's Once on This Island
  2. Step Right Up & Check Out These Amazing Posters for The Greatest Showman
  3. Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells to Lead The Boys in the Band on Broadway
  4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Play 2018 Pre-Broadway Run in Boston
  5. Jason Mraz Serves Up a Broadway Debut in Waitress

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Cats A Bronx Tale Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters