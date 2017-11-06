Watch Elton John Sing 'Circle of Life' with the Cast of Broadway's The Lion King During 20th Anniversary Show

There's far too much to take in here! The Lion King is celebrating 20 years on the Great White Way this month, and theatergoers who attended the show's November 6 performance at the Minskoff Theatre were treated to a spectacular gift. Following the curtain call, the show's Tony-, Grammy- and Academy Award-winning composer Sir Elton John performed "Circle of Life," backed up by the cast. John's Lion King collaborator Tim Rice was also at the performance, along with director Julie Taymor, musician Lebo M., who wrote additional songs for the musical, and many other former members of show's cast and crew. Take your spin on the wheel of fortune now and watch the special performance below!