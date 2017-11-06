Exclusive! Get a First Look at Tony Winner Karen Ziemba in Irving Berlin's White Christmas National Tour

Let her sing and you'll be happy! As previously announced, Tony winner Karen Ziemba is starring in the national tour of Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and we've got your exclusive first look at Ziemba as the wisecracking but bighearted Martha Watson, snapped by Jeremy Daniel. "This White Christmas company is absolutely phenomenal," Ziemba told Broadway.com. "And the show is so high-spirited and positive, that it's a wonderful thing for me to do each night." As Martha, Ziemba will perform such favorite Berlin songs as "Let Me Sing and I'm Happy" and "Falling Out of Love Can Be Fun," but she considers the entire score perfect. "It's such a joy to perform. It's Irving Berlin—the man who still influences so many song-writers today. He’s one of Stephen Sondheim’s favorites, and Sondheim once even said he wished he could write like Irving Berlin! There are hundreds of Berlin songs that everyone knows and loves, so you won't be able to leave the theatre without singing." Irving Berlin's White Christmas tour is set to kick off in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on November 7, before heading to additional cities across the country, including New Orleans, Dallas and San Antonio, so get your tickets to see it.