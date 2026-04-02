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Photos: New Stars Matthew Morrison, Isa Briones and Debbie Gravitte in Just In Time on Broadway

Get a first look at Matthew Morrison, Isa Briones and Debbie Gravitte on stage in Just In Time

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 2, 2026
Matthew Morrison in "Just In Time"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Matthew Morrison replaces Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin in Just In Time on Broadway, joined by new cast members Isa Briones (Connie Francis) and Debbie Gravitte (Polly) beginning April 1 at Circle in the Square Theatre
  • Morrison’s limited run continues through April 19, with Jeremy Jordan set to take over April 21; Carrie St. Louis will also join the cast as Sandra Dee
  • The Bobby Darin biomusical features additional cast members including Sadie Dickerson, Joe Barbara, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa and Emily Bergl, with new production photos released

Moving in a New Direction, the Bobby Darin biomusical Just In Time welcomed three new cast members to the Circle in the Square Theatre on April 1. Matthew Morrison took over for Tony winner Jonathan Groff in the starring role of Bobby Darin, while The Pitt star Isa Briones and Tony winner Debbie Gravitte took their bows as Connie Francis and Polly, respectively. Briones replaces Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Gravitte succeeds Tony winner Michele Pawk. Get a first look at the trio in the new production photos below.

Morrison will be splish splashing until April 19, with Jeremy Jordan stepping in on April 21. Carrie St. Louis will replace Sadie Dickerson as Sandra Dee the same day. Morrison, Briones and Gravitte join current cast members Dickerson as Sandra Dee, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Isa Briones as Connie Francis in Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Debbie Gravitte as Polly in Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Matthew Morrison as Bobby Darin and the cast of Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Matthew Morrison as Bobby Darin and the cast of Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Isa Briones as Connie Francis and Matthew Morrison as Bobby Darin in Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Matthew Morrison as Bobby Darin and the cast of Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Get tickets to Just In Time!

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