Photos: New Stars Matthew Morrison, Isa Briones and Debbie Gravitte in Just In Time on Broadway

Moving in a New Direction, the Bobby Darin biomusical Just In Time welcomed three new cast members to the Circle in the Square Theatre on April 1. Matthew Morrison took over for Tony winner Jonathan Groff in the starring role of Bobby Darin, while The Pitt star Isa Briones and Tony winner Debbie Gravitte took their bows as Connie Francis and Polly, respectively. Briones replaces Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Gravitte succeeds Tony winner Michele Pawk. Get a first look at the trio in the new production photos below.

Morrison will be splish splashing until April 19, with Jeremy Jordan stepping in on April 21. Carrie St. Louis will replace Sadie Dickerson as Sandra Dee the same day. Morrison, Briones and Gravitte join current cast members Dickerson as Sandra Dee, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Isa Briones as Connie Francis in Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Debbie Gravitte as Polly in Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Matthew Morrison as Bobby Darin and the cast of Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Matthew Morrison as Bobby Darin and the cast of Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Isa Briones as Connie Francis and Matthew Morrison as Bobby Darin in Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Matthew Morrison as Bobby Darin and the cast of Just In Time (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

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