Andrew Lloyd Webber's Unmasked Book Cover Revealed

The cover for Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber's previously announced memoir is here. Unmasked, which will chronicle his fascinating life and remarkable career, will be released on March 6, 2018, by HarperCollins. The memoir's publication will coincide with his 70th birthday.



“I have long resisted writing an autobiography. Autobiographies are by definition self-serving and mine is no exception,” he said. “It is the result of my nearest and dearest, moaning at me ‘to tell your story your way.’ I meekly agreed, primarily to shut them up. Consequently this tome is not my fault. I intended to write my memoirs in one volume, and I have failed spectacularly. Quite how I have been able to be so verbose about the most boring person I have ever written about eludes me.”



Lloyd Webber has lent his talents to a numerous musicals, including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard and School of Rock among others. He earned Tony Awards for Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard.



Illustrated with sixteen pages of color photos, Unmasked will provide unique insight into the life of the man who has entertained millions of audiences around the world with his music. Check out the cover art below!



