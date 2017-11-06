Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Into the Woods Characters, Ranked!
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 6, 2017

November 5 marked the 30th anniversary of the original Broadway production of Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's enchanting musical. To celebrate this milestone of musical theater mastery, we asked you to rank your top 10 favorite Into the Woods characters. The Baker, Jack, Cinderella, The Witch? So many iconic characters, and only 10 spots. Read on to see how your faves did; hopefully, your picks made the list, and we can all live happily ever after!

10. Rapunzel's Prince



9. Narrator



8. Cinderella's Prince



7. Milky White



6. Jack



5. Little Red



4. Baker



3. Baker's Wife



2. Cinderella



1. The Witch

