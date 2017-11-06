Odds & Ends: Alex Timbers to Direct Jonathan Groff in The Bobby Darin Story & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.



Jonathan Groff, Alex Timbers & More to Offer Their Talents at 92Y

Before Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers gets moving on the spectacular, spectacular Moulin Rouge musical, he will direct Jonathan Groff in The Bobby Darin Story at the 92nd Street Y. The production, which will take place from January 20, 2018 through January 22, will be the opening show of 92Y’s American Songbook series Lyrics & Lyricists. Groffsauce will portray the multi-talented entertainer whose dramatic life was cut short at the age of 37. Billy Stritch and Andy Einhorn are co-music directors. Other Broadway names to watch out for in the series are Jay Armstrong Johnson, who will offer his vocals to Lenny’s Lyricists from February 24-26 and Jason Danieley and Brandon Uranowitz, who will participate in Lynn Ahrens: A Lyric Life from May 5-7.



Tony Danza and Roger Bart Set for Hulu’s There’s...Johnny!

We spy some Broadway alums in this trailer for There’s...Johnny! Tony Danza and Tony winner Roger Bart will appear in the Hulu series about the team that worked on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson circa 1972. Danza plays Fred de Cordova, the legendary exec producer of The Tonight Show. Bart will recur as Angelo, the show's wardrobe manager and resident moral compass of the team. The period piece premieres on Hulu on November 16. Check out the trailer below!







Broadway’s Carols for a Cure Now Available

It’s almost that most wonderful time of the year, so how about adding the 19th volume of Broadway’s Carols for a Cure to your stocking stuffer list? The record pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. Tracks include “Down in Yon Forest,” performed by the cast of Dear Evan Hansen, along with Billy Porter and the cast of Kinky Boots singing an all-new, rockin' version of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Proceeds go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Leslie Odom Jr. Tapped for NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center

More Christmas news to get us into the spirit! It’s going to be tough to wait for this performance. Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. will offer his velvety vocals to NBC’s annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which is scheduled to air on November 29 at 8PM ET. Today Show anchors Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host the holiday special, which will also feature performances from Broadway alum Jennifer Nettles, Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani and The Tenors, with additional acts to be announced. The 85th annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of Rockefeller Center’s 75-foot tall, 50-foot wide Christmas tree. We already know Odom Jr. can belt out those carols!



In other Hamilton alum news, the revolutionary hit’s mastermind, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be honored with the Latin Recording Academy President's Merit Award to recognize his contributions to the Latin community. He recently unveiled the bilingual single "Almost Like Praying." All proceeds and streams of the charity single have gone towards The Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund in an effort to aid in Puerto Rico's recovery efforts. The award will be presented to Miranda on the Latin Grammy broadcast, airing on November 16 on the Univision Network.



P.S. Ahead of Miranda’s son Sebastian’s third birthday celebration, he was able to take in Act I of the Tony-winning musical. From his Hamilton pose to his hilarious show commentary (click on the Tweet to read the thread), he did not throw away his shot at being one of the most adorable audience members ever. Take a look below!

In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday. His comments in this thread... pic.twitter.com/e3hBugEsnI — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017