Kelli O'Hara & Ken Watanabe to Reprise King & I Performances in London

Something wonderful, indeed! Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe will make their West End debuts in a transfer of Bartlett Sher's Tony-winning 2015 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I. O'Hara will reprise her Tony-winning turn as Anna Leonowens alongside Watanabe in his Tony-nominated performance as the King of Siam. The production is set to begin previews at the London Palladium on June 21, 2018 with an opening slated for July 3 for a limited engagement through August 4.



O'Hara took home her first Tony Award in the classic role of Anna in her fourth collaboration with Tony-winning director Sher. The pair has also worked together on The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific and The Bridges of Madison County. O'Hara's other Broadway credits include The Pajama Game, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Jekyll & Hyde, Follies, Sweet Smell of Success and Dracula, the Musical. She is slated to lead a 2019 Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate. The King and I marked Watanabe's Broadway debut.



Christopher Gattelli will repeat his Tony-nominated choreography for the King and I transfer, which will feature the Tony-winning costume design of Catherine Zuber, with the Tony-nommed scenic design of Michael Yeargan and lighting design of Donald Holder.



Additional casting for London's King and I will be announced at a later date.



Get an inside look at O'Hara's take on The King and I's Anna in our Character Study video below.



