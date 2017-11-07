Broadway BUZZ

Sean Carvajal as Angel Cruz in "Jesus Hopped the A Train."
Signature's Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train Revival Extended Again Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 7, 2017

The new off-Broadway revival of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train has received another extension at the Pershing Square Signature Center. The production will now run through December 3. Originally slated to run until November 12, the work was first extended to November 26. Mark Brokaw directs the show which began previews on October 5 officially opened on October 23.

Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train follows Angel Cruz, a 30-year-old bicycle messenger awaiting trial for the death of the leader of a religious cult. Inside Rikers Island, a terrified Angel is befriended by a charismatic serial killer named Lucius Jenkins. Lucius has found God and been born again, and now, Angel's life and the course of his trial will be changed forever.

The revival stars Sean Carvajal as Angel Cruz, Edi Gathegi as Lucius Jenkins, Erick Betancourt as Charlie D'Amico, Ricardo Chavira as Valdez and Stephanie DiMaggio as Mary Jane Hanrahan. The creative team includes Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Dede M. Ayite (costume design), Scott Zielinski (lighting design) and M.L. Dogg (sound design).

 

