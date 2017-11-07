Broadway BUZZ

See Lucy Kirkwood & the Cast of Broadway's The Children Pose for the Press
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 7, 2017
Lucy Kirkwood, Francesca Annis, Ron Cook, Deborah Findlay & James Macdonald
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)

Lucy Kirkwood's The Children begins performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on November 28. Ahead of the London transfer's Broadway bow, Kirkwood, director James Mcdonald and stars Francesca Annis, Ron Cook and Deborah Findlay met the press on November 7 at Manhattan Theatre Club Rehearsal Studios. The play focuses on a couple of retired nuclear engineers, played by Annis and Cook, living a quiet life in a remote cottage on the British coast. When an old colleague (Findlay) turns up at their door, they’re shocked to discover the real reason for her visit. We can't wait to get in on the secrets of this new work! Peek the pics, and then be sure to go see the show. 

See London stars Francesca Annis, Ron Cook and Deborah Findlay in The Children at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre beginning on November 28.

The Children

Manhattan Theatre Club presents Lucy Kirkwood's drama.
Buy Tickets
