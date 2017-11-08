Broadway BUZZ

See Josh Groban & More Stars Attend the Only Make Believe Gala
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 8, 2017
Josh Groban
(Photo: Alan Perlman for OMB)

A super starry lineup of Broadway talent paid tribute to Tony nominee Josh Groban at the Only Make Believe Gala on November 6 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Groban was honored with the Ian McKellen Award. Saturday Night Live favorite Cecily Strong hosted the event, which was co-directed by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and Tony nominee Brad Oscar. Ramin Karimloo, Betsy Wolfe, Lena Hall, Sierra Boggess and more were just a few of the stage faves in attendance. Check it out!

View Photo Gallery
View Comments

