Once on This Island Revival Begins Performances on Broadway

We dance! The first Broadway revival of Once on This Island begins previews on November 9 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Tony nominee Michael Arden directs the production, which opens on December 3. Newcomers Hailey Kilgore and Isaac Powell make their Broadway debuts in Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's beloved musical.



Once on This Island follows Ti Moune (Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka, God of Water Agwé, Goddess of Love Erzulie and Demon of Death Papa Ge, guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.



The four gods are played by Alex Newell as Asaka, Quentin Earl Darrington as Agwe, Tony winner Lea Salonga as Erzulie and Merle Dandridge as Papa Ge. Tony nominee Phillip Boykin appears as Tonton Julian, with Alysha Deslorieux as Andrea, David Jennings as Armand and Kenita R. Miller as Mama Euralie. The company also includes Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid and Aurelia Williams. Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson make their Broadway debuts sharing the role of Little Girl.



Once on This Island features choreography by Camille A. Brown, with scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Clint Ramos, sound design by Peter Hylenski and lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer. Learn more about Once on This Island from creators Ahrens and Flaherty in the Broadway.com Show segment below.



