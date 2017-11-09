Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Once on This Island Revival Begins Performances on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 9, 2017
Hailey Kilgore & Isaac Powell
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

We dance! The first Broadway revival of Once on This Island begins previews on November 9 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Tony nominee Michael Arden directs the production, which opens on December 3. Newcomers Hailey Kilgore and Isaac Powell make their Broadway debuts in Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's beloved musical.

Once on This Island follows Ti Moune (Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka, God of Water Agwé, Goddess of Love Erzulie and Demon of Death Papa Ge, guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.

The four gods are played by Alex Newell as Asaka, Quentin Earl Darrington as Agwe, Tony winner Lea Salonga as Erzulie and Merle Dandridge as Papa Ge. Tony nominee Phillip Boykin appears as Tonton Julian, with Alysha Deslorieux as Andrea, David Jennings as Armand and Kenita R. Miller as Mama Euralie. The company also includes Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid and Aurelia Williams. Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson make their Broadway debuts sharing the role of Little Girl.

Once on This Island features choreography by Camille A. Brown, with scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Clint Ramos, sound design by Peter Hylenski and lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer. Learn more about Once on This Island from creators Ahrens and Flaherty in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

Once on This Island

Michael Arden directs the Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lin-Manuel Miranda to Star in Puerto Rico Production of Hamilton
  2. King Kong Sets First Preview & Opening Date on Broadway
  3. Max von Essen to Join Anastasia on Broadway
  4. Watch Waitress Stars Jason Mraz & Betsy Wolfe Offer Up Their Adorable Take on 'Bad Idea'
  5. The John Gore Organization & Scarlett Johansson's Starry Our Town Benefit Raises $500,000

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Cats A Bronx Tale Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters