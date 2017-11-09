Welcome to Belmont Avenue! Adam Kaplan Joins A Bronx Tale on Broadway

Talented stage alum Adam Kaplan steps into the central role of Calogero in the Broadway musical A Bronx Tale on November 9. Original cast member Bobby Conte Thornton played his final performance in the show on November 5.



Kaplan was last seen on Broadway in Newsies. His other stage credits include Show Boat with the New York Philharmonic and the national tour of Kinky Boots.



Based on the solo play and hit film of the same name, A Bronx Tale takes place in the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. A Bronx Tale features a book by Chazz Palminteri (on whose story the show is based), music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro co-direct the production with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.



The current cast of A Bronx Tale is also led by Nick Cordero as Sonny, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Bradley Gibson as Tyrone, Lucia Giannetta as Rosina and Christiani Pitts as Jane, with Will Coombs and Jonah Mussolino alternating as Young Calogero. A Bronx Tale began previews at the Longacre Theatre on November 3, 2016 and officially opened on December 1.



Get to know Kaplan in the Broadway.com Show segment below.



