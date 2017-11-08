Broadway BUZZ

Watch Waitress Stars Jason Mraz & Betsy Wolfe Offer Up Their Adorable Take on 'Bad Idea'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 8, 2017

Jason Mraz made his Broadway debut on November 3 in the hit musical Waitress. The two-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is serving up Sara Bareilles' Tony-nominated score eight times a week. Mraz joined leading lady Betsy Wolfe for a visit to Live with Kelly & Ryan on November 8 to show off Bareilles' super-sweet duet "Bad Idea." Give a watch to the perfectly paired Mraz and Wolfe below and make your way to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre soon to see their performances in person.

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
