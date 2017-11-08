Sheryl Lee Ralph's Divas Simply Singing! Benefit to Feature Todrick Hall, Jenifer Lewis & More

Divas Simply Singing!, the longest-running musical AIDS benefit in the United States, will host its 27th annual fundraiser for The D.I.V.A. Foundation on December 9 at the Taglyan Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The event will be produced and by Tony nominee and D.I.V.A. Foundation founder Sheryl Lee Ralph.



“We are always trying to find creative ways to continue to raise HIV/AIDS awareness,” said Ralph. “Anytime you put on an event for over twenty-five years, there's the danger of becoming old, too familiar and having the community take you for granted. So this year, we thought we would do something different and host it in a venue that brings everyone closer together for maximum interaction and enjoyment.”



This year's talent lineup includes R&B greats Kenny Lattimore and Rahsaan Patterson, The Voice season 3 contestant Terisa Griffin and Broadway alum Jenifer Lewis. The evening will also feature Todrick Hall, the former American Idol contestant and Broadway vet who is this year's recipient of The DIVA Foundation's Vision Award.



“With his passionate artistic activism, powerful songs and ability to connect with and promote a sense of better understanding with gay kids, straight kids, trans kids and so many others finding their way in the world, I believe Todrick will continue to have a great impact on our industry and the world,” says Ralph. “To use the vernacular term, he is truly woke! And I love him!”



Divas Simply Singing! will also honor the drivers for Project Angel Food, who selflessly give their time to help feed and nourish the sick as they battle critical illness. For nearly 35 years, volunteers and staff cook and deliver nutritious meals, free of charge, to homes throughout Los Angeles County to alleviate hunger, prevent malnutrition and returns their clients to health. Partial proceeds from this year’s event will go to support Project Angel Food.



Continuing to serve as a loving tribute for those infected and affected by HIV/AIDs, the goal of Divas Simply Singing! is to raise a quarter of The D.I.V.A. Foundation’s operating budget to ensure that they can continue their efforts to erase stigma, raise awareness and promote HIV/AIDS prevention through arts and education. Over the years, divas Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Teena Marie, Tremaine Hawkins, Karen Clark Sheard, Yolanda Adams, LaShun Pace, Dottie Peoples, Jennifer Hudson and many more have raised their voices in song to support the cause.



An acronym for “Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware,” The D.I.V.A. Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization founded Ralph in 1990 as a memorial to the many friends she lost to HIV/AIDS as an original company member of Dreamgirls on Broadway.