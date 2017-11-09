Broadway BUZZ

Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears & Pentatonix Singer Kirstin Maldonado to Join Kinky Boots
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 9, 2017
Jake Shears & Kirstin Maldonado
(Photo: Nathan Johnson/Embry Lopez)

Jake Shears, lead singer of the glam-pop group Scissor Sisters, and Grammy winner Kirstin Maldonado of the hit a cappella group Pentatonix, will make their Broadway debuts in Kinky Boots! Shears will take on the role of Charlie Price while Maldonado will play Lauren beginning on January 8, 2018 for a run through April 1. The pair will succeed Tony nominee Stark Sands and Delaney Westfall, respectively. J. Harrison Ghee will rejoin the company as Lola on that same day, succeeding Tony winner Billy Porter.

“I have been dreaming of doing Broadway, and my wish got answered tenfold,” Shears said. “I couldn't be more excited about doing Kinky Boots on Broadway; it's going to be a delicious challenge! Believe it or not, they're going to be the first stilettos I'll ever have worn. My feet are so big, I've never seen a pair that would actually fit me.”

“Being on Broadway has been my ultimate bucket-list goal since I was eight years old so I'm so excited to join such an incredible cast to share this special story!” Maldonado said.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

