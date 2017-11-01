Odds & Ends: Debra Monk & John Behlmann Join Billy Crystal in New Film & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Debra Monk & John Behlmann Join Billy Crystal in New Film

Tony winner Debra Monk and Broadway alums John Behlmann and Grace Gummer have joined the cast of Peter Hoare's new film We Are Unsatisfied, according to Deadline. Tony winner Billy Crystal leads the company of the movie following the friendship of a Los Angeles comedian (played by Ben Schwartz) who develops an unexpected kinship with his alcoholic dermatologist (Crystal). Matt Ratner directs a cast that also includes Kevin Dunn, Jill Hennessy and Caitlin McGee. Production on the film kicks off this month, with a release date to be announced at a later time.



Will Roland & More Sign on for Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza

Broadway.com vlogger Will Roland is among the stars set to rock out as part of the 10th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza. Songwriter Iconis' annual holiday show will feature brand-new songs, old favorites, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus and an ungodly number of candy canes! Joining Dear Evan Hansen star Roland and emcee Iconis will be a lineup including Annie Golden, George Salazar, Gerard Canonico, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Badia Farha, Lauren Marcus, Molly Model, Eric William Morris, Kevin Michael Murphy, Rob Rokicki and more. John Simpkins directs the performances set for Feinstein's/54 Below on December 15, 16 and 17 at 7:00pm and 11:00pm each night.



Taye Diggs to Direct Reading of New Play

Rent original Taye Diggs is slated to direct industry readings of Keenan Scott II's new play Thoughts of a Colored Man on a Day When the Sun Set Too Early. The play takes a raw and honest look at the limitations, stereotypes and obstacles that the world places on men of color. The readings will take place on November 16 and 17 at Ripley-Grier Studios in NYC. The cast will feature Tony nominee Forrest McClendon, Blake Russell, Chad Goodridge, Reynaldo Piniella, James T. Lane, Carvens Lissaint, Benton Greene, Charles E. Wallace, Hollie Wright and Dionne Figgins. The readings will feature original music and vocals by Madison McFerrin with choreography by Jenny Parsinen.