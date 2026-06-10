Tony Awards 2026: The Broadway Show Takes You Inside Broadway’s Biggest Celebration

It’s our annual Tony special of The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater television series. The program spotlights exclusive A-list celebrities, the unsung heroes of Broadway and behind-the-scenes stories on Broadway and on tour.

Host Tamsen Fadal sets the scene for Broadway’s biggest night from the star-studded soiree at the Carlyle Hotel.

Caissie Levy and Paul Wontorek at the "Ragtime" Tony night party (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Party patrol! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek hits the town, taking fans inside the exciting celebrations for newly minted Tony-winning shows Ragtime, Schmigadoon! and more.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens reports from inside the Winners’ Circle, speaking with 2026 Tony winners, including Lorne Michaels, Joshua Henry, John Lithgow, Shoshana Bean and more.

Shoshana Bean and Beth Stevens at the Tony Awards (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Correspondent Charlie Cooper catches up with image consultant and style expert George Brescia to discuss the big night’s blue carpet looks.

Correspondent Perry Sook interviews excited Broadway fans outside of Radio City Music Hall.

Road to the Jimmy Awards! See how hopefuls in Texas prep as the big night nears.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere now, before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.