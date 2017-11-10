Jonny Labey, Zizi Strallen & More to Lead West End's Strictly Ballroom The Musical

Jonny Labey, Zizi Strallen and Will Young will lead the cast of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical when it makes its West End debut in 2018. As previously announced, the tuner based on Luhrmann’s 1992 film will play the Piccadilly Theatre with previews set to begin on March 16 and an opening scheduled for April 11. Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie (In The Heights) will direct and choreograph the production.



Jonny Labey, who will play the role of Scott Hastings, achieved success as winner of ITV's Dance Dance Dance. He is also well-known for the role of Paul Coker in EastEnders and can currently be seen as a new judge on CBBC's Taking the Next Step. Zizi Strallen, who will take on the role of Fran, has been seen in the West End productions of Mary Poppins, Follies, Cats, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray and Chicago. Will Young, who will play the new role of bandleader Wally Strand, is known as the winner of the inaugural series of Pop Idol. He was seen on-screen in Mrs. Henderson Presents.



With a book by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, Strictly Ballroom The Musical is the story of the maverick championship ballroom dancer Scott (Labey) who defies all the rules of competition to follow his heart by teaming up with left-footed partner Fran (Strallen) to win the National Championship. The show features classic songs from the film, including "Love Is in the Air" and "Time After Time."



The cast of Strictly Ballroom The Musical will also include Michelle Bishop as Pam Short, Ivan De Freitas as Merv, Gabriela Garcia as Vanessa Cronin, Charlotte Gooch as Tina Sparkle, Richard Grieve as Les Kendall, Liam Marcellino as Wayne Burns, Stephen Matthews as Doug Hastings, Fernando Mira as Rico, Eve Polycarpou as Abuela, Lauren Stroud as Liz Holt and Gary Watson as Ken Railings.



The ensemble will comprise Chris Bennett, Chrissy Brooke, Hannah Fairclough, Selina Hamilton, Christopher D Hunt, Luke Jackson, Justin-Lee Jones, Robin Kent, Jacob Maynard, Leanne Pinder, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Dale White. Additional casting for Strictly Ballroom The Musical will be announced at a later date.



Get a peek at the West Yorkshire Playhouse run of Strictly Ballroom The Musical in the trailer below.



