Sweeps & Swag! Take a Selfie in Front of a Broadway.com Taxi Top & Win Big
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 14, 2017

Queue up your cell phone and get ready to win big. Broadway.com is excited to announce a new sweepstakes that will place you front and center.

Broadway.com's can't-miss taxi tops are located throughout New York City, and from November 14 through December 31 we're asking fans to submit a selfie taken in front of them for the chance to win a bagful of Broadway.com swag and a $200 Amazon.com gift card!

To enter the sweeps, submit your selfie to taxitopselfie@broadway.com and look out to see your smiling face on our social media! For terms and conditions of the Broadway.com Taxi Top Selfie Sweepstakes, click here.

