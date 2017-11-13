The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Ryan Murphy Favorites You Want to See on Broadway

What's curing our case of the Mondays? The fact that the finale episode of American Horror Story: Cult is tomorrow, that's what! Stage-and-screen star Cheyenne Jackson spent some time with us last week on Show People with Paul Wontorek, and we're still recovering from that steamy casting for The Boys in the Band. Basically, the Broadway.com staff is obsessed with the performers in Ryan Murphy's entertainment realm. We asked you which Murphy favorite you'd like to see on Broadway, either in an epic debut or welcome return. Eight returns, two debuts and one Tony winner made your top 10. See which stars made the cut below!



10. Finn Wittrock







9. Susan Sarandon







8. Cheyenne Jackson







7. Kathy Bates







6. Jessica Lange







5. Evan Peters







4. Sarah Paulson







3. Lea Michele







2. Lady Gaga







1. Darren Criss



