Odds & Ends: Megan Hilty to Sing with New York Pops in Carnegie Hall Holiday Concerts & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Megan Hilty to Sing with New York Pops in Carnegie Hall Holiday Concerts

Tony nominee and Wicked veteran Megan Hilty will reunite with The New York Pops and music director Steven Reineke for two holiday-inspired concerts entitled The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. Set for December 15 and 16 at 8:00 pm at Carnegie Hall, the evening will feature Hilty performing songs from her holiday album, A Merry Little Christmas, including “Count Your Blessings,” “The Christmas Song,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Santa Baby.”



Danny Gardner & Ashley Spencer Tap Up a Storm in Crazy for You

A new production of the beloved Gershwin musical Crazy for You opened on November 12 at Virginia's Signature Theatre. Starring Broadway alums Danny Gardner and Ashley Spencer and featuring direction by Matthew Gardiner and choreography by Tony nominee Denis Jones, Crazy for You features the Gershwins' class songs including “I’ve Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Embraceable You” and “Nice Work If You Can Get It.” Signature has released video footage featuring the production's nonstop dance numbers. Give a watch below and don't miss this talent-filled show!







Jersey Boys Original Daniel Reichard to Lead Lincoln Center Christmas Benefit

Original Jersey Boys star Daniel Reichard will ring in the holiday season with a special concert benefiting the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund. Set for December 10 and 11, Daniel Reichard: Christmas at Lincoln Center will take place at the Kaplan Penthouse at Lincoln Center. This evening of music will feature Reichard singing Christmas classics, Hanukkah favorites and standards from the Great American Songbook, along with surprise guest stars and a full band.



Joyce DeWitt, Julia Murney, Eve Plumb & More to Lead Woman of the Year Concert

A group of major talents will present a one-night concert of the 1981 musical Woman of the Year. The show by Peter Stone, John Kander and Fred Ebb follows the competitive relationship between television news personality Tess Harding and cartoonist Sam Craig. The November 29 event, taking place at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below, will feature a star-packed cast sharing the show's lead role of Tess Harding. Joyce DeWitt (Three’s Company), Julia Murney (Wicked), Eve Plumb (The Brady Bunch), Anita Gillette (A Parallelogram), Christine Toy Johnson (Hello, Dolly!), Luba Mason (How to Succeed...) and Christine Pedi (Spamilton) will alternate in the role alongside Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Bradley Dean (A Little Night Music), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) and Kevin Zak (Clinton: The Musical) as Sam Craig. The show features Kander & Ebb songs such as “Sometimes a Day Goes By,” “One of the Boys,” “I Wrote the Book” and “The Grass Is Always Greener”. The original production featured Lauren Bacall as Tess Harding opposite Harry Guardino as Sam Craig.



P.S. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda dance out with Jimmy Buffett during Escape to Margaritaville's out-of-town curtain call at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre this weekend.