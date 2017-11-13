We Dance! Here's Your First Look at Hailey Kilgore & the Cast of Once on This Island

Once on This Island is officially playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre! The revival, which opens on December 3, boasts fresh talent like Hailey Kilgore and Isaac Powell as well as welcome Broadway returns for stars like Tony winner Lea Salonga and Tony nominee Phillip Boykin. The gods clearly heard our prayers because our first peek inside has arrived! Vibrant colors, some epic saaanging faces and a floor of sand are just a few of the elements that have us excited to experience Michael Arden's new take on Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's beloved musical. Peek the pics, and then go see the show!

The company of 'Once on This Island' performs. Catch them at the Circle in the Square Theatre!