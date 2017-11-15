Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

West End Return of Emma Rice's Brief Encounter Announces Full Casting
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 15, 2017
Isabel Pollen & Jim Sturgeon in a promo shot for "Brief Encounter"
(Photo: Simon Turtle)

Isabel Pollen and Jim Sturgeon will star in the new West End mounting of Emma Rice's acclaimed take on Noël Coward's Brief Encounter. The previously announced production has booked the Empire Cinema Haymarket as its venue, with previews beginning on March 2, 2018 and an opening set for March 11. Prior to the West End, Brief Encounter will play Birmingham Repertory Theatre from February 2-17 and The Lowry, Salford from February 20-24.

In Brief Encounter, a chance meeting in a railway station café brings together Laura (Pollen) and Alec (Sturgeon). The award-winning Kneehigh production of Brief Encounter, which was originally produced at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, played the West End in 2008 and Broadway in 2010 prior to a worldwide tour.

Joining Pollen and Sturgeon in the cast will be Lucy Thackeray as Myrtle, Beverly Rudd as Beryl, Jos Slovick as Stanley and Dean Nolan as Fred/Albert, with Katrina Kleve and Peter Dukes. Brief Encounter will feature design by Neil Murray, with lighting by Malcolm Rippeth, original music by Stu Barker, sound by Simon Baker and projection by Gemma Carrington and Jon Driscoll.

Look back at the sweeping Broadway production of Brief Encounter in the montage below.


 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Will Close on Broadway
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List
  3. Kristen Bell Is Reuniting Castmates from High School Musicals for New ABC Series
  4. The Play That Goes Wrong Will Launch a National Tour in 2018
  5. The Phantom of the Opera Announces Peter Joback as 30th Anniversary Star

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters