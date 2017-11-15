Broadway BUZZ

Jeanine Tesori & Anne Kauffman Named Joint Artistic Directors of 2018 Encores! Off-Center
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 15, 2017
Jeanine Tesori & Anne Kauffman
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

New York City Center President and CEO Arlene Shuler has announced Jeanine Tesori and Anne Kauffman as co-artistic directors for the 2018 Encores! Off-Center season. They take over for Michael Friedman, who passed away suddenly in September.

"Encores! Off-Center began a new phase last summer under the direction of Michael Friedman, which was tragically cut short," said Shuler. "We are fortunate to welcome two of his good friends and colleagues as guest co-artistic directors to lead us through this transitional year. Both Jeanine and Anne have connections to the Off-Center series. As founding artistic director, Jeanine served as a champion for the work of other artists for four seasons and we were delighted to welcome Anne to the Off-Center family last summer as the director of Assassins. It is always difficult to move on from such a loss, but as an institution it is essential that we continue the mission of Off-Center and bring these important works to a new audience."

Jeanine Tesori is a Tony winner for her music of Fun Home. She was Tony-nominated for her scores of Twelfth Night, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek and Caroline, or Change. Kauffman recently directed the Broadway premiere of Marvin's Room. Her off-Broadway directorial credits include Mary Jane, A Life, Marjorie Prime, Detroit and Slowgirl.

Encores! Off-Center was founded in 2013 with the mission of presenting off-Broadway musicals that pushed creative boundaries when they were first produced. Filtered through the lens of today's artists, these shows are presented not as historical documents but as living, vital works that speak to audiences both new and old.

Past Encores! Off-Center shows have included Violet starring Sutton Foster and Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, both of which transferred to Broadway. Programming for the 2018 Encores! Off-Center season will be announced in early 2018.

