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See Mariska Hargitay Reunite with Her Law & Order: SVU Co-Stars at Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway

Christopher Meloni, Raúl Esparza, Kelli Giddish and more came out to support Hargitay at her Broadway debut celebration

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 3, 2026
Mariska Hargitay
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Mariska Hargitay celebrated her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing at a special opening-night gala
  • The event featured a Law & Order: SVU reunion with Christopher Meloni, Raúl Esparza, Kelli Giddish, Danny Pino and Peter Scanavino showing their support
  • Photos from the celebration capture Hargitay and her SVU castmates at the star-studded event for Every Brilliant Thing

Olivia Benson is at the scene of the crime: the Every Brilliant Thing Broadway debut celebration of Marishka Hargitay! Her Law and Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars Christopher Meloni, Raúl Esparza, Kelli Giddish, Danny Pino and Peter Scanavino were in attendance at the party for the new star of the solo show about what makes life worth living. Supportive pals like these should certainly make the list. Scroll through the gallery of pics taken at Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's inventive show.

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni drops by Every Brilliant Thing to support Mariska Hargitay as she makes her Broadway debut. (Photo by Sergio Villarini Broadway.com)
Law and Order: Special Victims Unit alum and Broadway favorite Raúl Esparza at Every Brilliant Thing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini Broadway.com)
Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star Kelli Giddish and former star Danny Pino at the solo show. (Photo by Sergio Villarini Broadway.com)
Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor Peter Scanavino at Every Brilliant Thing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini Broadway.com)
Every Brilliant Thing co-director Jeremy Herrin celebrates new star Mariska Hargitay with co-author Jonny Donahoe. (Photo by Sergio Villarini Broadway.com)
 
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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