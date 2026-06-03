See Mariska Hargitay Reunite with Her Law & Order: SVU Co-Stars at Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway

Mariska Hargitay (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Olivia Benson is at the scene of the crime: the Every Brilliant Thing Broadway debut celebration of Marishka Hargitay! Her Law and Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars Christopher Meloni, Raúl Esparza, Kelli Giddish, Danny Pino and Peter Scanavino were in attendance at the party for the new star of the solo show about what makes life worth living. Supportive pals like these should certainly make the list. Scroll through the gallery of pics taken at Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's inventive show.