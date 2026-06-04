Rachel Zegler and Leslie Odom Jr. to Perform at the 2026 Tony Awards; Presenters Announced

Stars of stage and screen will join forces on Broadway’s biggest night. Presenters and additional performances have been announced for the 79th Annual Tony Awards on June 7.

The ceremony will begin with an opening number featuring over 170 Broadway performers, choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby and written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick. Tim Murray and Isaac Josephthal serve as Creative Consultants.

Olivier Award and Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler, who will return to Broadway next spring in Evita, will deliver a special tribute to A Chorus Line, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. will deliver an in memoriam tribute performance of “Without You” from Rent, also honoring the show's 30th anniversary.

Presenters will include two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, Annette Bening, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Tony Award winner Ben Platt, three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters, Tony winner Billy Crystal, Bowen Yang, Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Carrie Coon, Tony winner Cole Escola, Tony winner Darren Criss, three-time Tony winner Jack O’Brien, Jeremy Pope, Tony winner John Leguizamo, 11-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, two-time Tony winner Kara Young, Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Lily Rabe, six-time Emmy winner Maya Rudolph, three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris, Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd, Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Tony winner Sarah Paulson and Sting.

The program will feature appearances by Alex Brightman, Ann Harada, Anna Grace Barlow, Ayaan Diop, Baby Byrne, Benjamin Pajak, Brad Oscar, Brian Flores, Colin Donnell, Constantine Rousouli, Dava Huesca, Dean Maupin, Deborah Cox, Dudney Joseph Jr., Frankie Grande, Harvey Guillen, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Jennifer Duka, John Riddle, John Clay III, Jonathan Burke, Junior LaBeija, Ken Ard, Lea Michele, Leiomy, LJ Benet, Maria Wirries, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz, Melissa Barrera, Miguel Gil, Nick Barrington, Sean Grandillo, Shaina Taub, Sydney James Harcourt, “Tempress” Chasity Moore, Afra Hines, Alan Wiggins, Alijah Joseph, Allison E Miller, Allysa L Shorte, Anania Williams, Andres Quintero, Liese Kelly, Ashley Jenkins, B Noel Thomas, Becca Petersen, Ben Crawford, Benjamin A Cherry, Billy Cohen, Boy Radio, Brad Greer, Brandon Block, Brandon L Whitmore, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Bebe Nicole Simpson, Bryce Farris, Bryson Battle, Caleb Quezon, Cameron Loyal, Carissa Gaughran, Clyde Alves, Colin Trudell, Darius Wright, David Jennings, Dean Maupin, Deandre Sevon, Delaney Westfall, Dominic Dorset, Donté Nadir Wilder, Eean Cochran, Ellie Fishman, Ellie May Sennett, Emma Sofia, Garnet Williams, Ta’Nika Gibson, Grace Capeless, Hank Santos, Jacob Keith Watson, Jason Forbach, Jenny Mollet, Jess LeProtto, John Yi, John Rapson, Jordan Chin, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Kalyn West, Kayla Pecchioni, Kendall Grayson Stroud, Kent Overshown, Kerry Conte, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Kristina Leopold, Kya Azeen, Kyle Freeman, Larkin Reilly, Lauralyn McClelland, Lauren Blackman, Liese Kelly, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Marina Kondo, Mason Olshavsky, Mateus Cardoso, Matthew Scott, Miles McNicoll, Morgan Kei, Nathan Lucrezio, Nicky Barron, Nora Schell, Phumzile Sojola, Pierce Wheeler, Pierre Marais, Polanco Jones, Primo Thee Ballerino, Rheaume Crenshaw, Richard Riaz Yoder, Robert “Silk” Mason, Rodd Cyrus, Ryan Behan, Sara Longthorne, Shina Morris, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Tess Marshall, Tom Nelis, Xavier Reyes, Zachary Downer and more.

As previously announced, The 2026 Tony Awards will celebrate Chicago’s 30th anniversary on Broadway with a performance featuring Queen Latifah, Tony Awards host P!NK, Tony winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell and Adrienne Warren and Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney.

The evening will also feature performances by Tony contenders The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titanique, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and The Rocky Horror Show. The original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon will celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary with a performance at the ceremony as well.

Tony winner Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer Tituss Burgess will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show, streaming on Pluto TV from 6:35–8:00 p.m. ET, announcing the first round of Tony Awards leading up to Broadway’s biggest night.

The American Theatre Wing's 79th Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Radio City Music Hall.