Come From Away to Be Adapted into a Feature Film

The celebrated Broadway musical Come From Away is headed to the big screen. The Mark Gordon Company announced today that it will produce a screen-musical version of the show about the tight-knit Canadian community that opened their homes and hearts on September 11, 2001. The film adaptation of Come From Away will include the Tony-nominated score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein; a screenwriter and director will be announced. Come From Away won Christopher Ashley the 2017 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical.



“Irene, David and Christopher created an experience that celebrates the triumph of humankind's solidarity and compassion in the face of adversity—an experience that is equally breathtaking, inspiring and cathartic. We are proud to create a feature film adaptation to share with audiences around the world,” said Gordon.



“When we wrote Come From Away we wanted to honor what happened in Gander on the days following 9/11, and our greatest hope was that someday our musical would be performed in schools to share this remarkable true story,” said creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein. “A film adaptation gives us the chance to share this celebration of the best of humanity with audiences everywhere. We are happily overwhelmed that people want to see stories about people caring for others with incredible generosity and compassion.”



Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show began previews at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on February 18 and opened on March 12. The show received seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical.



Come From Away will launch a second company in Canada where it will play a four-week engagement from beginning on January 4, 2018 to February 3 at the John Hirsch Mainstage—Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre in Winnipeg. The show will then move to Toronto where it will begin performances February 13 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. A third company will launch a North American tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.



A timeline and casting for the Come From Away film will be announced at a later date.



