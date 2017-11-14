Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Premiere Date Set for Kristen Bell's TV Series Encore!; First Episode to Feature Into the Woods
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 15, 2017
Kristen Bell
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The upcoming TV series Encore! has set a debut date. The show will make its first appearance on ABC on December 10. The previously announced show, produced by Kristen Bell, will allow veterans of high school musicals the chance to perform their shows one more time.

The first musical featured on Encore! will be Into the Woods, according to Entertainment Weekly. The former students of that production will be coached by Bell along with Great White Way directors, choreographers and voice coaches.

ABC is currently accepting applications for future episodes of Encore! from cast members of high school shows that took place in the 1990s and early 2000s. The deadline for applications is December 4.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Will Close on Broadway
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List
  3. Kristen Bell Is Reuniting Castmates from High School Musicals for New ABC Series
  4. The Play That Goes Wrong Will Launch a National Tour in 2018
  5. The Phantom of the Opera Announces Peter Joback as 30th Anniversary Star

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Cats Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters