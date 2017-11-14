Premiere Date Set for Kristen Bell's TV Series Encore!; First Episode to Feature Into the Woods

The upcoming TV series Encore! has set a debut date. The show will make its first appearance on ABC on December 10. The previously announced show, produced by Kristen Bell, will allow veterans of high school musicals the chance to perform their shows one more time.



The first musical featured on Encore! will be Into the Woods, according to Entertainment Weekly. The former students of that production will be coached by Bell along with Great White Way directors, choreographers and voice coaches.



ABC is currently accepting applications for future episodes of Encore! from cast members of high school shows that took place in the 1990s and early 2000s. The deadline for applications is December 4.